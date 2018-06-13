Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Religion Joke: Modern church  (Read 292 times)

yetadem

Religion Joke: Modern church
« on: Feb 13, 2016, 09:02 AM »
PASTOR: Today, I have good news and bad news for you. The good news is we have enough money to build a modern church.

(Everyone just cheered, clapped and screamed!)

The Pastor went on, “The bad news is that the money is still in your pockets.”
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 