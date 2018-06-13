Jun 13, 2018, 10:38 PM
The InfoStride Forum
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
Jokes and Comedy
Religion Joke: Modern church
1
Author
Topic: Religion Joke: Modern church (Read 292 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
Religion Joke: Modern church
Feb 13, 2016, 09:02 AM
PASTOR: Today, I have good news and bad news for you. The good news is we have enough money to build a modern church.
(Everyone just cheered, clapped and screamed!)
The Pastor went on, “The bad news is that the money is still in your pockets.”
