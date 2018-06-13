Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Valentine's Day apology  (Read 250 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Valentine's Day apology
« on: Feb 13, 2016, 09:16 AM »
Because of VALENTINE'S DAY gifts, some girls are even apologizing for the things they've not done yet.

"Darling, sorry for shouting at you NEXT WEEK!"
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 