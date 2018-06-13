Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: I'm a prostitute  (Read 319 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: I'm a prostitute
« on: Feb 13, 2016, 09:31 AM »
A conversation between a Politician and a Prostitute...

DAVID: Hi! I'm 42, I'm a Politician and I'm Honest

CYNTHIA: Hi! I'm 29, I'm a Prostitute and I'm a Virgin.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 