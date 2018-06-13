Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crazy Joke: Future wife  (Read 326 times)

yetadem

Crazy Joke: Future wife
« on: Feb 13, 2016, 09:42 AM »
Anyone dating my future wife should please take it easy on her on valentine day... even if she says, "Hit me Harder!" and "Faster!" Or "Tear it!” I beg don't mind her o! I'm begging you in the name of God; she doesn't know what she's saying.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 