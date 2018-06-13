A woman goes to the doctor for her yearly physical and the nurse starts with certain basic items. "How much do you weigh?" she asks."115," she says.The nurse puts her on a scale and it turns out her weight is 140. The nurse asks, "Your height?""5 foot 8," she says.The nurse checks and tells her that she only measures 5 foot 3.The nurse then takes her blood pressure and tells the woman it's very high."Of course, it's high!" the woman screams, "When I came in here, I was tall and slender! Now I'm short and fat!"