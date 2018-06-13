A woman goes to the doctor for her yearly physical and the nurse starts with certain basic items. "How much do you weigh?" she asks.
"115," she says.
The nurse puts her on a scale and it turns out her weight is 140. The nurse asks, "Your height?"
"5 foot 8," she says.
The nurse checks and tells her that she only measures 5 foot 3.
The nurse then takes her blood pressure and tells the woman it's very high.
"Of course, it's high!" the woman screams, "When I came in here, I was tall and slender! Now I'm short and fat!"