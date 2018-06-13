When Akpos died, he stood in front of St. Peter at the Heavenly Gates. St. Peter said, "Welcome, Akpos. We've heard a lot about you." He continued, "Unfortunately, it's getting pretty crowded up here and we find that we now have to give people an entrance examination before we let them in.""Okay," said Akpos. "I hope it's not too hard. I've already been through a test. My mummy used to say,''Life is like a final exam. It's hard.""Yes, Akpos, I know. But this test is only three questions. Here they are."1) which two days of the week begin with the letter 'T'?"2) How many seconds are in a year?3) What is God's first name?"Well, sir," said Akpos, "The first one is easy. Which two days of the week begin with the letter 'T'? Today and Tomorrow."St. Peter looked surprised and said, "Well, that wasn't the answer I was looking for, but you have a point. I give you credit for that answer."''The next question," said Akpos, "How many seconds are in a year? Twelve.""Twelve?" said St. Peter, surprised and confused."Yes, sir. January 2nd, February 2nd, March 2nd…"St. Peter interrupted him. "I see what you mean. I'll have to give you credit for that one too.""And the last question," said Akpos, "What is God's first name? It's Andy.""Andy?" said St. Peter, in shock. "How did you come up with 'Andy'?""I learned it in church. We used to sing about it." Akpos broke into song, "Andy walks with me, Andy talks with me, Andy tells me I am His own."