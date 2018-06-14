Job Title: Customer Care SupervisorCompany: Ascentech Services LtdJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareAscentech Services Ltd acts as a gateway to provide a wide range of recruitment and selection services to companies. We are a dedicated team of professional consultants offering top of the line executive recruitment and selection services.One of our employers in the ISP Industry is seeking to hire a Customer care supervisor for their office in Abuja. The candidate will majorly be responsible for overall operations at all call centres.Job responsibilities: – Responsible for Stock and Cash Management at all centres – Responsible for Maintenance, Employee Discipline and allied activities to ensure Service standards are not compromised. – Ensure efficient operations at all centres by coordinating remedies of issues affecting operations. – Responsible of appointment, training and engagement of Customer Service team – Create incentive schemes for team ensuring operational capabilities at optimum level. – Ensure Customer Service attitude is exemplified as a SUPERVISOR – Assist and motivate team to ensure team members contribute to Customer Delight – Adopt standards for business activities/processes and ensure team adheres to it. – Ensure Daily Operational Reports are prepared and submitted in time – Share improvisations with management which can be replicated at all locations/ processesExperiences & Qualifications required: – Customer Focused – Result oriented – Zeal for Initiative with Speed – Leadership quality and team Handling capacity – Energetic & Assertive – Customer query resolving skills – Excel Knowledge is a MUST – Desired Attributes: Relevant Industry Experience, Been on the front end handling customers and team, Should have Planning and organizing skills, Proven achiever, – Should have sharp business acumenQualifications: Graduate / Post Graduate for any reputable UniversityDesired Experience: 3 to 7 years in a leadership profile.