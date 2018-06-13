Pages: [1]   Go Down

Relationship Joke: I have a boyfriend II
BOY: Hey pretty girl

GIRL: Hi

BOY: I want to take you out.

GIRL: I have a boyfriend.

BOY: Too bad. I was thinking of taking you out on a vacation to London

GIRL: My boyfriend is dead!
