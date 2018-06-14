Job Title: Marketing ManagerCompany: DreamHaven LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDreamHaven Limited is a world class brand in the real estate industry. We have our tentacles spread around the country and our business is built on creativity, new innovation and client satisfaction. We are known for integrity and quick delivery of our products to make our client depend on us.Responsibilities: – Assist the company with Marketing, Branding, Planning and Development etc. – Develop and Implement marketing and sales plan. – Maintain and service both the existing and the new clients satisfactorily. – Give timely report on sales activities assigned to him/her. – Present purchase offers to sellers for consideration. – Confer with escrow companies, lenders, home inspectors, and pest control operators to ensure that terms and conditions of purchase agreements are met before closing dates. – Interview clients to determine what kinds of properties they are seeking. – Prepare documents such as representation contracts, purchase agreements, closing statements, deeds and leases. – Coordinate property closings, overseeing signing of documents and disbursement of funds. – Act as an intermediary in negotiations between buyers and sellers, generally representing one or the other.Must be customer responsive and creative. – Responsible for all sales activities in assigned territory. – Discover new opportunities constantly. – Prepare a variety of sales status reports that include activity, follow-up, closings, and adherence to targets. – Communicate new opportunities, feedback, special developments, or information collected during field activity to designated personnel. – Source and develop client referrals. – Make presentations of company products to current and potential clients. – Plan and carry out direct marketing and sales of company products. – Respond to sales inquiries and concerns by phone, electronically or in person. – Ensure customer service satisfaction and good client relationships. – Follow up on sales activity. – Follow up on product delivery to ensure customer satisfaction. – You must be resident in Lagos too.Requirements: – Qualifications: B.Sc / HND. – Must have 3-5 years Marketing Experience in a similar role.