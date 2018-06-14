Job Title: Business Development ManagerCompany: FEZ ConsultantsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingFEZ Consultants, a subsidiary of FEZ integrated services Ltd is a Human Resource firm that operates with a broad knowledge of the manpower dynamics within the Nigerian business environment, thereby guaranteeing our clients a best fit solution to their human resource requirements.Job Details: – The individual will be responsible for the development and implementation of stakeholder strategy & implementation. – Key stakeholders include logistics carriers, professional services providers (e.g. legal, consultants marketing consultants, technology, customer service agent etc.), corporate clients, etc.Other Functions include: – Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners; discovering and exploring opportunities. – Screens potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments. – Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners’ needs and goals. – Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations. – Develops processes and procedures for shortlisting stakeholders, onboarding them, remunerating them, and maintaining win-win relationships with them. – Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential. – Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.Skills & Knowledge Required: – Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited university with a minimum of a second class upper. – A Bachelors in Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, Commerce or a related discipline is an added advantage. – Masters in Business Administration will be an added advantage – At least 3 years of experience in sales and/or business development role – Ability to negotiate and win business with low, middle and senior level employees – Personal initiative and ability to work independently, focus on priorities, monitor and evaluate progress and to meet deadlines – Excellent oral and written communication and good presentation skills – Ability to develop and maintain networks – A high degree of integrity and the ability to deal with confidential information is required – Excellent relationship management, strong verbal and written communication – Organized and detail oriented while managing and prioritizing multiple tasks simultaneously – Good planning and organizational skills. – Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office products.