Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chief Marketing Officer Job at ipNX Nigeria Limited  (Read 191 times)

Jobrib

Chief Marketing Officer Job at ipNX Nigeria Limited
« on: Feb 20, 2016, 01:31 PM »
Job Title: Chief Marketing Officer

Company: ipNX Nigeria Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND   MBA/MSc/MA  

Location: Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Nigeria

.

ipNX Nigeria Limited is a leading provider of Telecommunications and Information Technology services in Nigeria.

We are dedicated to using transformative technology to anticipate and meet our customer’s needs.

As part of our expansion we are looking for smart, driven, collaborative and creative minds to join our stellar teams.

. – Chief Marketing Officer.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 