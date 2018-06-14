Job Title: Head of Sales Operations & StrategyCompany: Transquisite Consulting GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingOur client is a holding company that operates in the Finance and IT sector with over 23 years’ experience of bringing their expertise to the market. They are a forward thinking organisation with technology at the core of its’ operations.. – They are currently recruiting for a Head of Sales Operations & Strategy who will bring structure to their objectives of penetrating their target market and as a result generate revenue through implement proven strategic sales strategies,. – The Head of Sales Operations & Strategy will manage the support functions essential to the sales forces’ productivity. These include planning, pricing, reporting, target setting & management, competitor analysis, sales process optimisation, sales job design, sales training, sales program implementation, sales compensation design & implementation, and recruitment and selection of salesforce talent.. – The ideal candidate will be responsible for the overall productivity and effectiveness of the sales team that sit within their various departments; working very closely with internal/external stakeholders to ensure that the business objectives are understood and the external stakeholders’ needs have been successfully met. – As a methodical thinker who has the ability to manage projects, the candidate would be responsible for the development and implementation of sales strategies that will generate revenue. Though this role offers a competitive basic salary the real benefits are measured on productivity and it is reflected for those who have the drive to be a dynamic Sales Leader.QUALIFICATIONS: – Minimum of 2 years’ experience working in Sales Management experience in a Business to Business (B2B) environment – First Degree in any discipline – Must have knowledge of Financial Products, Business Environments, Financial and Credit Risk Analysis – An accreditation in Marketing, Management, Financial Service related discipline would be an advantage