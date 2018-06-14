Job Title: Channel ManagerCompany: Transquisite Consulting GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / Marketing. – Our client is a holding company that operates in the Finance and IT sector with over 23 years’ experience of bringing their expertise to the market. They are a forward thinking organisation with technology at the core of its’ operations.. – They are currently recruiting for a Channel manager who will be responsible for managing a marketing team of no less than 10 sales personnel. The channel manager will also be responsible for recruiting and driving the sales team to achieving set targets; as well as devising and implementing clear marketing plans for all product/service offerings for increased client penetration and revenue, liaising with the Product Analyst as you do so.- Working closely with the strategy and marketing department, it would be your responsibility to ensure consistency in the look and structure of sales collateral materials, packages and proposals etc as well as provide market intelligence to aid research and product development.ACCOUNTABILITIES: – Meet or exceed sales objectives by coaching, developing, motivating and encouraging non-core sales team – Analyses and sets daily/monthly quotas for IMTT sales channel and manage performance to those goals effectively. – Forecast and communicate results accurately. – Plan and divide IMTTs by territory. – Manage and monitor performance of the set territories. – Identifies, develops, and implements process improvements towards improving customer satisfaction, improving sales efficiency, etc. – Develop mini monthly sales incentive programs for both Brokers & IMTTs to increase performance and drive results. – Facilitate large meetings with IMTTs and Brokers (differently) with such topics as training, compensation, product or customer experience – Manage Lead Management System for assigned unit – Create optimal lead disbursement strategy and efficiently assign leads – Work closely with the strategy and marketing department to ensure consistency in the look and structure of sales collateral materials, packages and proposals etc. – Conduct IMTT weekly rotational training – Conduct product rate review, product requirement review and market information for customer feedback. – Provide feedback and market intelligence to guide strategy, marketing on financial product development activity – Ensure efficient customer (internal & external) relations; Zero percent customers’ dissatisfaction report. – Propose business development initiative that would bring about increase in departmental productivity as well as improved service delivery. – Liaise with Product Analyst to devise and implement clear marketing plans for all product/service offerings for increased client penetration and revenueFund generation – Risk asset generation – Reviewing of transactions and granting approvals – Recovery of outstanding loan/lease facility – Liaise with other department towards achieving organizational goals – Liaise with Head, Marketing & Strategy to devise and implement clear marketing plans for all product/service offerings and their key markets, outlining increasingly strategic initiatives with forecasts for increased client penetration and revenue – Provide market intelligence to aid research and product development. – Liaise with Head, Marketing & Strategy and Head, Client Services to conduct Client Satisfaction surveysJOB REQUIREMENTS: – First degree in any discipline. A BSc (or its equivalent) in Banking and Finance, Accounting, Economics or Marketing will be an added advantage – Minimum of 2 years experience in Financial Industry – Must have knowledge of financial products, business environment, financial analysis and credit risk analysis – Excellent negoitation skills – Ability to demonstrate excellent leadership qualities and skills – Highly motivated, organized, committed and structured individual – Excellent interpersonal skills – Ability to develop a strategic plan and drive business development – Ability to identify, evaluate and develop new business opportunities.