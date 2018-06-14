Job Title: Media Marketing/Sales PersonnelCompany: Tramigo LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingTramigo Limited is a multinational company with our headquarters and home in Finland. Our sales, support and R&D offices are located in our main markets. We are pioneers and brand builders, a team of highly innovative and persistent entrepreneurs aiming to change the tracking industry and create the first global consumer brand in the tracking product and telematics business. To achieve our goal we create the best hardware and software solutions which consumers experience as easy to use, high value for money, reliable and intelligent.Job Description: – Candidate should be a young person, preferably a female. – Internet savvy and versatile with the use of Facebook/LinkedIn/Google marketing tools. – Hardworking fellow, willing to give what it takes to make the team succeed.