Job Title: Corporate Partnerships OfficerCompany: Supermart.ngJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSupermart.ng, the largest online supermarket in Nigeria provides you a convenient platform for online grocery shopping without leaving the convenience of your home or office. We have the widest selection of grocery items online with over 60,000 items on our online supermarket. We also offer you products from top brands. We provide you an amazing 3 hour grocery delivery all across Lagos.Job Description: – Our Partnerships Officer identifies, negotiates and executes on partnerships with other corporations and groups whose audiences are similar to ours. The goal is the sale of Supermart products. – The key performance indicator will be the volume of sales through the negotiated partnerships.Responsibilities: – The successful candidate will be driven, socially savvy, aggressive and a good negotiator. – They will be able to independently build relationships especially on the phone and get deals done – This is an exciting role for an outgoing, independent, self-starter person who has a background in Marketing and Sales. – Identifying potential corporate partners, negotiating with them and securing mutually beneficial partnerships.Qualifications: – Very well organized with the ability to prioritize workload and get things done quickly – Ability to proactively develop & implement new initiatives – Articulate and enthusiastic personality with the presence to represent Supermart at all levels in a professional, warm and approachable manner – Excellent negotiation & people skills – An independent, self-starter who loves new challenges and is able to quickly build relationships – A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field is required.