Crazy Joke: Girl first

Crazy Joke: Girl first
« on: Feb 22, 2016, 09:29 PM »
*Girl inbox me first*

GIRL: Hey

ME: Hi.

*Girl no longer replies*

ME: Did I spell that "Hi" right?
