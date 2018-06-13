James had been a stockbroker for twenty-five years and was finally sick of the stress. He quitted his job and bought ten acres of land in Obudu far from humanity as possible. After six months or so of almost total isolation, he was finishing dinner when someone knocked on his door. He opened it and there was a big, bearded and burly man standing there."Name's John Thomas, your neighbour from two miles over the hills, I'm having a party this Saturday at 7pm, thought you'd like to come.""Great," said James, "After six months of this, I'm ready to meet some local folks. Thank you."As John Thomas was leaving, he stopped, "Got to warn you, there's going to be some drinking.""Not a problem, after twenty-five years in Lagos, I can drink with the best of them."Again, as he started to leave, John Thomas stopped, "There's likely going to be some fighting too.""Hmmmm," James thought, "Tough crowd. Well, I get along with people. I'll be there. Thanks again."Once again John Thomas turned from the door, "I've seen some wild intercourse at these parties too.""Now that's not a problem," said James, "remember, I've been alone for six months! I'll definitely be there. By the way, what should I wear?"John Thomas stopped in the door again and said, "I should tell you this, the party it's just going to be the two of us."