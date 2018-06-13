Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Best skill  (Read 254 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Best skill
« on: Feb 22, 2016, 09:58 PM »
Akpos went for a job interview and this is the conversation that ensued...

INTERVIEWER: What can you do best?

AKPOS: Sleeping! I can even do it with my eyes closed.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 