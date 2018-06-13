Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funniest Joke: I'm hungry  (Read 161 times)

yetadem

Funniest Joke: I'm hungry
« on: Feb 25, 2016, 12:53 PM »
BEGGAR: Sir! Please help me with something. I've not eaten since yesterday. Please give me money, I'm hungry!

AKPOS: Sorry. Do you have 1,000 Naira change?

BEGGAR: Yes sir!

AKPOS: Use the change to eat!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 