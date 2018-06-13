Jun 13, 2018, 10:42 PM
Topic: Funniest Joke: I'm hungry
Funniest Joke: I'm hungry
BEGGAR: Sir! Please help me with something. I've not eaten since yesterday. Please give me money, I'm hungry!
AKPOS: Sorry. Do you have 1,000 Naira change?
BEGGAR: Yes sir!
AKPOS: Use the change to eat!
