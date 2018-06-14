Job Title: Field Sales Executive
Company: Lafarge Group
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Lafarge Group – Created in 1833, Lafarge group, headquartered in France, is the world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in three of its activities: No 1 worldwide in Cement, No 2 worldwide in Aggregates & Concrete, and No 3 worldwide in Gypsum.
Located in 62 countries with 64,000 employees, Lafarge is a world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in its Cement, Aggregates & Concrete businesses. In 2013, Lafarge posted sales of 15.1 billion euros.
Lafarge ranked amongst the top 10 of 500 companies evaluated by the “Carbon Disclosure Project” in recognition of their strategy and actions against global warming. With the world’s leading building materials research facility, Lafarge places innovation at the heart of its priorities, working for sustainable construction and architectural creativity.
Job Description:
• Promote good H&S practices on customer forums, sites and at public forums
• Execute the sales strategy on Micro-Financing & Micro-mass housing
• Manage and organize the field work of the Easy Home team
• Build partnerships with relevant prospect groups in the micro-housing sector
• Execute the multiplier effect strategy at the field level
• Represent Easy Home in various forums to create awareness on the programme
• Implement Easy Home service to National scale
• Identify opportunities for new products and/or service innovations
Duties & Responsibilities:
• Promote H&S best practices to staff and our customers
• Manage Easy Home field activities to ensure they achieve their own KPIs and the Business Units ambitions & budget
o Organize and track weekly activities of team leads, sales reps, and technical assistants
o Planned and random site visits
o Daily communication with the whole team
o Ensure supply of cement is well supported by partnering retailers
o Organize and drive the multiplier effect with partnering retailers
o Network with other relevant stakeholders in the micro-housing segment in Nigeria (cooperatives, CDAs, religious associations, workers/market associations, company unions, etc.) to drive sales
o Report & control Budget for Easy Home team
? Aggregate and analyse Weekly reports on cement sales, clients numbers, and multiplier effect
? Aggregate and analyse Monthly reports on cement sales, clients numbers, and multiplier effect
• Ensure the alignment with the Cement function sales strategy
• Execute the improvement of construction quality strategy
o Train the team on selling the partnering workers supply organization and ensure implementation
o Train the team on selling the standardized designs
• Ensure roll-out of the Easy Home programme to the national level
o Alignment with partnering microfinance team in all locations
o Support in recruitment of the team
o Training of Easy home team (LafargeHolcim and partnering microfinance bank) on sales
o Identify relevant cement retailers, blockmakers and other building materials sellers – possibly one-stop-shops – according to pre-defined criteria to partner with the programme,
o Drive the multiplier effect with the new partnering retailers
Essential & Desirable Skills:
o Good knowledge of construction materials sales best practices, and housing market in general in Nigeria
o Knowledge of LafargeHolcim products
o Presentation, communication and networking skills
o Vision, business sense, basic financial knowledge and negotiation skills
o Strong customer focus
o Results orientated, proactive, capable of delivering under pressure
o Independent thinker and manager of own timings
o Ability to discuss and influence others
o Good team player with effective interpersonal skills covering group facilitation and customer interface aspects.