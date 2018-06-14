Job Title: Field Sales ExecutiveCompany: Lafarge GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingLafarge Group – Created in 1833, Lafarge group, headquartered in France, is the world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in three of its activities: No 1 worldwide in Cement, No 2 worldwide in Aggregates & Concrete, and No 3 worldwide in Gypsum.Located in 62 countries with 64,000 employees, Lafarge is a world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in its Cement, Aggregates & Concrete businesses. In 2013, Lafarge posted sales of 15.1 billion euros.Lafarge ranked amongst the top 10 of 500 companies evaluated by the “Carbon Disclosure Project” in recognition of their strategy and actions against global warming. With the world’s leading building materials research facility, Lafarge places innovation at the heart of its priorities, working for sustainable construction and architectural creativity.Job Description:• Promote good H&S practices on customer forums, sites and at public forums• Execute the sales strategy on Micro-Financing & Micro-mass housing• Manage and organize the field work of the Easy Home team• Build partnerships with relevant prospect groups in the micro-housing sector• Execute the multiplier effect strategy at the field level• Represent Easy Home in various forums to create awareness on the programme• Implement Easy Home service to National scale• Identify opportunities for new products and/or service innovationsDuties & Responsibilities:• Promote H&S best practices to staff and our customers• Manage Easy Home field activities to ensure they achieve their own KPIs and the Business Units ambitions & budgeto Organize and track weekly activities of team leads, sales reps, and technical assistantso Planned and random site visitso Daily communication with the whole teamo Ensure supply of cement is well supported by partnering retailerso Organize and drive the multiplier effect with partnering retailerso Network with other relevant stakeholders in the micro-housing segment in Nigeria (cooperatives, CDAs, religious associations, workers/market associations, company unions, etc.) to drive saleso Report & control Budget for Easy Home team? Aggregate and analyse Weekly reports on cement sales, clients numbers, and multiplier effect? Aggregate and analyse Monthly reports on cement sales, clients numbers, and multiplier effect• Ensure the alignment with the Cement function sales strategy• Execute the improvement of construction quality strategyo Train the team on selling the partnering workers supply organization and ensure implementationo Train the team on selling the standardized designs• Ensure roll-out of the Easy Home programme to the national levelo Alignment with partnering microfinance team in all locationso Support in recruitment of the teamo Training of Easy home team (LafargeHolcim and partnering microfinance bank) on saleso Identify relevant cement retailers, blockmakers and other building materials sellers – possibly one-stop-shops – according to pre-defined criteria to partner with the programme,o Drive the multiplier effect with the new partnering retailersEssential & Desirable Skills:o Good knowledge of construction materials sales best practices, and housing market in general in Nigeriao Knowledge of LafargeHolcim productso Presentation, communication and networking skillso Vision, business sense, basic financial knowledge and negotiation skillso Strong customer focuso Results orientated, proactive, capable of delivering under pressureo Independent thinker and manager of own timingso Ability to discuss and influence otherso Good team player with effective interpersonal skills covering group facilitation and customer interface aspects.