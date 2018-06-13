Today's kids are so spoilt that they don't know that in our days, you could be beaten for any of the following reasons:1. Crying after being beaten.2. Not crying after being beaten3. Crying without being beaten4. Standing while the elders are seated5. Sitting while the elders stand6. Walking around aimlessly where the elders are seated.7. Replying back to an elder8. Not replying back to an elder9. Spending too much time without being beaten.10. Singing after being admonished11. Not greeting visitors12. Eating food prepared for the visitors.13. Crying to go with the visitors when the visitors are leaving.14. Refusing to eat.15. Coming back home after sunset16. Eating at the neighbour's home17. Generally being moody.18. Generally being too excited.19. Fighting with your age mate and losing.20. Fighting with your age mate and winning.21. Eating too slowly22. Eating too quickly23. Eating too much24. Sleeping while the elders had already woken up25. Looking at the visitors while they are eating26. Stumbling and falling when walking...