Job Title: Marketing Assistant IICompany: Kedi Healthcare Industries (Nigeria) LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Enugu, Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingKedi Healthcare Industries (Nigeria) Limited is a leading reputable multinational company that deals in herbal medicine and health equipment, we require the services of resourceful, experienced and dynamic professionals for the vacant position above.Qualification and Experience: – Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (preferably in courses related to position applied for), minimum of 2 years experience, good computer skills (Ms Word, Ms Excel and Ms Power point). – Candidates should be based in Lagos and be willing to relocate to Enugu after 6 to 12 months in Lagos.