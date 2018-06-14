Pages: [1]   Go Down

Marketing Assistant II Job at Kedi Healthcare Industries (Nigeria) Limited
Job Title: Marketing Assistant II

Company: Kedi Healthcare Industries (Nigeria) Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 2 years

Location: Enugu, Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Kedi Healthcare Industries (Nigeria) Limited is a leading reputable multinational company that deals in herbal medicine and health equipment, we require the services of resourceful, experienced and dynamic professionals for the vacant position above.

Qualification and Experience: – Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (preferably in courses related to position applied for), minimum of 2 years experience, good computer skills (Ms Word, Ms Excel and Ms Power point). – Candidates should be based in Lagos and be willing to relocate to Enugu after 6 to 12 months in Lagos.

