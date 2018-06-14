Job Title: Marketing Officer
Company: Kedi Healthcare Industries (Nigeria) Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 2 years
Location: Kano, Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Kedi Healthcare Industries (Nigeria) Limited is a leading reputable multinational company that deals in herbal medicine and health equipment, we require the services of resourceful, experienced and dynamic professionals for the vacant position above.
.
Qualification and Experience: – Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (preferably in courses related to position applied for), minimum of 2 years experience, good computer skills (Ms Word, Ms Excel and Ms Power point). – Candidates must be based in Kano and can speak Hausa language fluently.Apply to this job