Job Title: Retail Marketing ManagerCompany: Intel CorporationJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales / MarketingIntel Corporation – At Intel, we see the everyday as a bar that continually needs to be raised. Step inside our world and you’ll find one brilliant mind after another working together in a spirit of collaboration that is simply contagious. We are game changers, plain and simple.Ref No: 791434Job Category: SalesFull/Part Time: Full TimeRegular/Temporary: TemporaryJob Description: – This is a fixed term contract opportunity for one year. In the role of Retail Marketing Manager you will accelerate the introduction and sale of Intel technology into the retail market place by establishing relationships with the executives of influential corporate retailers. – You will be responsible for accelerating the introduction and sale of Intel technology into the retail market place (mainly large format retail and Small format retail) by establishing relationships with the executives of influential corporate retailers in Nigeria. – The job scope is to influence consumption of PC Sales with Sell More and Sell Up focus by using Retail Co Marketing Programs (i.e. RSP Training, Promoter, PoS, Cat Man, Retail Media).Qualifications: – We are looking for a university graduate who has completed their latest degree preferably in Business Management no more than 18-36 months ago.Additional qualifications include: – Apprentice/Experience in a large organization developing strategies for consumer brands and driving promotional programs. – Exposure to modern retail trends and experience of leveraging modern retail for driving business growth of premium branded products Experience of IT industry would be an added advantage.