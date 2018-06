An aged farmer and his wife were leaning against the edge of the fence of their goat farm when the old woman happily recalled that the next week would mark their golden wedding anniversary."Let's have a party, Kwame." she suggested. "Let's kill a goat."The farmer scratched his grizzled head. "Gee, Cynthia," he finally answered, "I don't see why the goat should take the blame for something that happened fifty years ago.