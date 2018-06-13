A jobless man applied for the position of "office boy" at Microsoft. The HR manager interviewed him then watched him cleaning the floor as a test."You are employed," he said. "Give me your e-mail address and I'll send you the application to fill in, as well as date when you may start."The man replied, "But I don't have a computer, or an email.""I'm sorry", said the HR manager, "If you don't have an email, that means you do not exist. And he, who doesn't exist, cannot have the job."The man left with no hope at all. He didn't know what to do, with only $10 in his pocket. He then decided to go to the supermarket and buy a 10Kg tomato crate. He then sold the tomatoes in a door to door round. In less than two hours, he succeeded to double his capital. He repeated the operation three times and returned home with $60.The man realized that he can survive by this way and started to go every day earlier, and return late.Thus, his money doubled or tripled every day.Shortly, he bought a cart, then a truck, and then he had his own fleet of delivery vehicles. 5 years later, the man is one of the biggest food retailers in the US. He started to plan his family's future and decided to have a life insurance. He called an insurance broker and chose a protection plan. When the conversation was concluded, the broker asked him his email.The man replied, "I don't have an email."The broker answered curiously, "You don't have an email and yet have succeeded to build an empire. Can you imagine what you could have been if you had an email?!"The man thought for a while and replied, "Yes, I'd be an office boy at Microsoft!"Moral of the story...1. If you don't have an email and work hard, you can be a millionaire.2. If you received this message by email, you are probably already an office boy/girl and not any close to being a Billionaire.P.S: Do not forward this email back to me, I' m closing my email and going to sell tomatoes!