Crazy Joke: Worst experience
« on: Feb 27, 2016, 03:35 PM »
FRIEND1: Tell me about your worst experience when you were small.

FRIEND2: I ate rat poison when I was small.

FRIEND1: Jeez!. Did you die?

FRIEND2: Don't Know dude... I was very small.
