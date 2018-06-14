Job Title: Marketing Project ManagerCompany:Location: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Project Management Sales / MarketingJob Description: – As Project Manager, you will work with the Marketing and Communications team. The role offers excellent opportunities to develop and utilize skills in stakeholder management, project management new business and strategy development, customer relationships management and communications.Key Responsibilities: – Manage multiple marketing projects simultaneously to ensure timely, accurate and on budget completion. – Maintain a fast-paced work style, multi-tasking and sustaining a high-level of communication. Must be enthusiastic about marketing, interactive, and events and stay current on trends, challenges and opportunities in the e-commerce space in Nigeria. – Oversee execution of marketing projects that may include activities across different marketing channels offline, online, onsite, ads campaigns, events and various other marketing projects. – Proactively facilitate discussions and meetings, including recurring status meetings as well as campaign kick-off meetings and issue resolution meetings – Keep stakeholders informed of changes, problems, and progress on assigned projects (via status reports, issue tracking tools and change/scope management mechanisms.) – Strategic thinker who can make effective decisions in order to solve problems. – Helps to support and cultivate relationships with external vendors, internal clients: vendor managers, fashion style team, design team and outside suppliers. – Strong listener that can communicate well with all levels of the organization while displaying a dynamic, thoughtful and customer service focused personality. – Process-driven work style that maintains project workflow, seeks information, approvals, and resources needed to maintain time, budget and content requirements. – Ability to self-manage and interact successfully with individuals and teams across functions with the flexibility to adapt to changing objectives as needed. – Analyze campaign data and create action plans for new assignments. – Review, edit and proofread all assigned projects for accuracy and detail.Behaviors and Competencies: – Energy Level: Excels in a fast-paced environment with strict deadlines. – Assertiveness: Very comfortable making decisions without procrastination. – Sociability: Interacts well with others and places value on teamwork and collaboration. – Manageability: Follows established guidelines, accepts feedback and direction. – Attitude: Keeps a positive attitude about change, conflict, and challenging relationships. – Decisiveness: Does not waver or back down once a decision is made. – Independence: Comfortable working with limited supervision.Requirements & QualificationTo be successful in this role you will have:-A background in business development, customer operations, project management, marketing or public relations – Excellent relationship building, account management and interpersonal skills – Experience developing relevant new initiatives, products and/or projects – Strong organizational, research, reporting and analytical skills