Job Title: Business Development ManagerCompany: REQITJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 – 10 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingOur client is a leading service provider in the telecoms industry providing service consulting, telecoms installation services, testing and survey services to leading wireless operators across the West African market.The BDM shall be responsible for: – Developing and executing sales strategy for the organisation to boost new account development – Develop new customer relationship in new account and existing, boost sales pipeline and conversion rates. The BDM plays a vital role in creating long-term customers through understanding, targeting and developing the target markets and accounts. – Understand the business, its capabilities and product and service offerings and serves as a missionary to take the service benefits and value propositions to the target markets and accounts. – The BDM shall define, drive and own the customer satisfaction business requirements towards improving services and its delivery.Candidate Profile: – Track record in management of teams and personnel – Have worked in a multi customer environment – Demonstrable track record in delivering projects in a fast paced business environment. – Highly analytical in problem solving with the ability to apply original and innovative thinking – Project management experience in the telecoms industry (Rollout and network operations) is an advantage – Minimum of 5 years’ experience is required – Must have demonstrated and quantifiable success in selling to senior level executives, key decision makers and influencers within the Telecoms Industry Sales responsibilities will include but are not limited to: identifying and generating new business and potential target clients through outside sales activities such as cold calls, prospecting, telemarketing, territory planning, scheduling meetings and relationship building to grow account base. There are no territory restrictions and new business development is a priority. Have experience of new service development, identify and developing value partnership and taking new service into the market with proven success. Demonstrate Extensive Experience of managing new bids, coordinating winning response to proposals Must have ability to gain a strong understanding of client’s goals, challenges, industry, organization, and project plans to ultimately perform consultative selling Sales Professionals are expected to partner with the clients’ project, procurement and technical teams to drive results and manage client relationships. Skilled technical and delivery staff that assists in uncovering and delivering high quality service to the clients will support this position. Will be held accountable for personal production and positive measurable results, contributing to the overall success of the business center Must have the aptitude to work with others to successfully match client needs and ultimately craft custom enterprise solutions from our boutique of services and capabilities within the organization. The successful applicant will have the ability to manage existing dormant accounts as well as forge new account business opportunities Sales executive should possess “hunter” capabilities, and have experience identifying and developing meaningful relationships within both new and existing clients The ideal candidate will have experience selling into telecoms OEMs, wireless operators, oil servicing, IOCs and government. Position includes a solid base salary, aggressive commission plan with unlimited earning potential, laptop, mobile phone, as well as a full comprehensive benefits package.Skills and Requirements: 5-10+ years of recent Sales and Business Development experience; business-to-business sales ideally selling into telecoms OEMs, wireless operators, oil servicing, IOCs and government. Must have expert level experience building dynamic and positive customer relationships at senior decision making levels as well as front line influencing levels Should consistently exceed Sales Quota/Sales Targets, and have the ability to drive business development with an established record of closing new accounts Selected individual will be competent in all aspects of the sales process, prospecting, cold/warm calling, scheduling meetings, client presentations, gathering requirements and managing results Must be a strong Leader with the ability to manage multiple accounts with a solid understanding of how to prioritize Team Player with his/her Colleagues and Customer’s best interest in mind at all times Integrity – Honesty – Trustworthy – Always do the right thing Attitude Innovation and Execution are at the core of his/her go to market strategy Must be capable of selling and leading in a fast paced environment Must have existing relationships in the telecoms, oil and gas industries to leverage the Business. Willing to participate in developing the on-going strategy of the company Should have successfully sold services, software and equipment in excess of $1m in a financial year. Strong competitive drive, negotiation skills, business judgment and the ability to work independently Strong experience or familiarity within both the local and national markets Accountability for profitable results, goals and sales targets Excellent verbal and written communication, presentation and a high degree of professionalism with both large and small groups Bachelor’s degree.