Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke: What will you get?  (Read 196 times)

yetadem

School Joke: What will you get?
« on: Feb 28, 2016, 11:36 AM »
In a Mathematics Class...

TEACHER: Kelvin, If you have 12 chocolates and you give 5 to Cynthia, 3 to Mary and 4 to Princess, then what will you get?

KELVIN: 3 New Girlfriends.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 