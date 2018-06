Little Donald was being questioned by the teacher during an arithmetic lesson."If you had 100 naira," said the teacher, "and I asked you for a loan of 80 naira, how much would you have left?""100," said Little Donald firmly."100?" the teacher said, "How do you get it 100?""Well," replied Little Donald, "You may ask for a loan of 80 naira, but that doesn't mean I will give it to you!"