One Liner Joke: A Man's job

yetadem

One Liner Joke: A Man's job
« on: Feb 28, 2016, 03:19 PM »
HUSBAND: Where in the Bible does it say it's a man's job to wash dishes?

WIFE: II Kings 21:13 says, "and I will wipe Jerusalem as a man Wipeth a dish, wiping it and turning it upside down."
