A father was in church with three of his young children, including his five-year-old son, little Akpos. As it was customary, he sat in the very front row so that the children could properly witness the service.During this particular service, the minister was performing the baptism of a tiny infant. Akpos was taken by this, observing that he was saying something and pouring water over the infant's head.With a quizzical look on his face, Akpos turned to his father and asked, "Daddy, why is he brainwashing that baby?"