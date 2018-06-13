Two policemen were parked on the side of a highway waiting to nab individuals throwing litter out of their car windows. One car drove by and threw out some garbage, but the traffic was too thick not to allow the policemen an opportunity to pull out and haul the car over.Another car drove by and it too tossed some garbage. Just as before, the traffic was too busy. Vehicles proceeded to pass by throwing garbage’s until finally; the policemen had an opening to pull over a car which had a guy and a girl in it.The policemen had the man back up to retrieve the garbage, which turned out to be a used condom. One of the policemen said, "You know there are huge fines for littering on this highway."To which the guy replied with a satisfied look on his face, "That's no litter, it's an orgasmic material!"