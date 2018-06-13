Pages: [1]   Go Down

Humorous Joke: Sugar daddy
LINDA: I need a sugar daddy who doesn't want to have intercourse with me.

AKPOS: Follow these steps below...

1. Enter a provision shop

2. Buy one or two cups of sugar

3. Go home and pour all on your daddy.
