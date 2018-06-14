Job Title: Sales/Medical RepresentativeCompany: Marie Stopes InternationalJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 1 yearLocation: Adamawa, Gombe, NigeriaJob Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales / MarketingMarie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION) is a results-orientated Social Business, which uses modern management and marketing techniques to provide reproductive health care and allied services. MSION’s goal is to meet the needs of underserved Nigerians and dramatically improve access and use of a range of reproductive health services.MSION is part of Marie Stopes International’s Global Partnership which is in over 42 countries worldwide.Location: Gombe / YolaReporting to: Regional Manager (North East)Duration of contract: 2 yearsProbationary period: 6 monthsGeneral Summary:Achieve maximum sales, profitability, growth and account penetration within the assigned territory and/or market segment by effectively selling the MSION’s product/s and related services.Personally contacts and secures new business accounts/customers.Key Responsibilities:· Achieve set commercial sales / objectives / target for assigned territory.· Promotes/sells/secures orders from existing and prospective customers of MSION through a relationship-based approach.· Develop good knowledge of MSION product/s and services.· Demonstrates products and services to existing/potential customers and assists them in understanding how MSION product/s best suit their needs.· Establish, develop and maintain business relationships with current customers and prospective customers.· Make in-person visits and presentations to existing and prospective customers.· Research sources for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential and follow-up approach.· Monitor competitions and provide updates on competitive activities and advice and report to management through supervising sales coordinator.· Keep proper and up-to-date record of customers’ purchases and payments.· Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints.· MSION resource management: ensure MSION allocated resources are used to identify advantages and match with MSION’s products/services (build patronage & loyalty).· Time management: maximizing the Return on Time InvestmentQualification / Requirements / Experience (Essential):· A university degree in biological sciences, pharmacy, nursing.· A minimum of one year of sales or related experience or training in pharmaceutical or health care / NGO sector.· Experience or proven ability to be a team player.· Excellent oral and written communication skills· A valid driver’s license.Skills (Desirable):· Ability to manage a high level workload and meet tight deadlines.· Strong communication and presentation skills· Good detailing orientation· Able to organize small and large scale events.Personal Attributes:· Proactive; ability to work on one’s own and as an integral part of a team.· Confident and professional.· Analytical focus – strong detail orientation and numerate.· Ability to develop and manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders; sensitive to a multicultural environment and the communications needs that accompany these.MSION BEHAVIOURS:Work as One MSION:· You contribute, use, and share accurate data and evidence to improve understanding, insight and decision-making across MSI, enabling us to maximize our ability to influence others· You share relevant knowledge, expertise and resources to strengthen teamwork and prevent duplication of effort· You actively work as part of a team, providing support and flexibility to colleagues, demonstrating fairness, understanding and respect for all people and cultures.Show courage, authenticity and integrity:· You hold yourself accountable for the decisions you make and the behaviours you demonstrate· You are courageous in challenging others and taking appropriate managed risks.Develop and grow:· You seek feedback to enable greater self-awareness and provide the same to others in a way which inspires them to be even more effective· You manage your career development including keeping your knowledge and skills up to date.Deliver excellence, always:· You strive to consistently meet and exceed expectations, putting clients at the center of everything, and implement smarter, more efficient ways of performing your role· You build and maintain effective long-term working relationships with all stakeholders, and are a true MSION ambassador.Leadership (For Leaders only):· You inspire individuals and teams, through situational leadership, providing clear direction· You seek and provide opportunities which motivate team members, helping to develop skills and potential whilst strengthening our talent and succession pipeline· You are aware of emerging developments in our sector, demonstrating strategic insight about our clients and business and encourage this in your team· You articulate a vision of the future which inspires and excites others.