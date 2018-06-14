Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales Executive - Lagos Job at Rembrandt Global Solutions (RGS)
Job Title: Sales Executive – Lagos

Company: Rembrandt Global Solutions (RGS)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Rembrandt Global Solutions (RGS) is a reputable VAS IT solutions company that requires the services of a qualified individual to fill this position.

Job Description:

Summary of Responsibilities: – Implement sales plan to achieve budgeted sales revenue. – Co-ordinate and control the activities of customer sales team to maintain and enhance customer relationships, as well as meet organizational & operational objectives. – Interact and approach customers with the aim of making sales. – Provide and process information in response to customer inquiries, concerns and requests about products and services. – Provide operational direction for daily store operations and activities in other to grow revenue. – Drive standards of excellence, and maintain established processes to ensure outstanding customer sales service. – Ensure the necessary resources and tools are available for quality customer service/sales delivery. – Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls and emails. – Identify and implement strategies to improve quality of sales, service, productivity and profitability.

Desired Qualities: – Candidate must be a Male – A relevant bachelor’s degree (Professional Qualification will be an added advantage) – Above 3 years customer sales experience in a reputable mobile phone retail sales store. – In-depth knowledge of customer sales/service principles and practices. – Proficiency in MS Office applications. – Good knowledge of OEM products. – Good decision making skill and interpersonal relationship – Ability to analyse and solve problems.

