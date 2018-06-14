Job Title: Sales CashierCompany: Rembrandt Global Solutions (RGS)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: ONDExperience: 1-2 yearsLocation: Imo, NigeriaJob Field: Finance / Accounting / AuditRembrandt Global Solutions (RGS) is a reputable VAS IT solutions company that requires the services of a qualified individual to fill this position.Job Description: – Totals price and price on products/services purchased by customer using the company’s payment software. – Receives products selected by customer. – Accepts payment and makes change for customers (where required). – Bags products for customers. – Records amount of cash in register at the end of shift. – May calculate sales discount to determine price. – Tags prices on productsDesired Qualities:Candidate Requirements: – Candidate must be a female. – Minimum of OND in Accounting. – Minimum of 1-2 years sales clerk/cashier experience from a medium-sized organization. – Good usage of MS Office applications. – Strong numerical skills. – Accuracy & Attentive to details. – Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, percentages, ratios and proportions to practical situations.