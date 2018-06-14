Job Title: Customer Service ExecutiveCompany: BeyHealth ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 2 yearsQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareBeyHealth Consulting – Our client, a highly reputable private hospital with mainland and island locations in Lagos, is seeking applications from interested and suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant posts:Requirement: – Only applicants with first Degree and at least 2 years experience in customer service need apply.