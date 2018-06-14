Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Business Development Manager Job at BeyHealth Consulting  (Read 76 times)

Jobrib

Business Development Manager Job at BeyHealth Consulting
« on: Mar 03, 2016, 01:31 AM »
Job Title: Business Development Manager

Company: BeyHealth Consulting

Job Type: Full Time

Experience: 5 years

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing   

.

BeyHealth Consulting – Our client, a highly reputable private hospital with mainland and island locations in Lagos, is seeking applications from interested and suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant posts:

.

Requirements: – A minimum of first Degree is required with 5-7 years in business development and management. – Ability to deliver on targets and KPls is very key.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 