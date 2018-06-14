Job Title: Business Development Manager
Company: BeyHealth Consulting
Job Type: Full Time
Experience: 5 years
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
BeyHealth Consulting – Our client, a highly reputable private hospital with mainland and island locations in Lagos, is seeking applications from interested and suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant posts:
Requirements: – A minimum of first Degree is required with 5-7 years in business development and management. – Ability to deliver on targets and KPls is very key.