Jun 13, 2018, 10:39 PM
One liner Joke: Birthday hair
One liner Joke: Birthday hair
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
One liner Joke: Birthday hair
Mar 03, 2016, 09:01 AM »
GIRL: Darling, you know tomorrow is my birthday. I need N100, 000 to do Brazilian Hair.
GUY: I don't like Brazil. They beat my team 3-0 at the world cup.
