Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Birthday hair  (Read 173 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Birthday hair
« on: Mar 03, 2016, 09:01 AM »
GIRL: Darling, you know tomorrow is my birthday. I need N100, 000 to do Brazilian Hair.

GUY: I don't like Brazil. They beat my team 3-0 at the world cup.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 