The President and his driver were cruising along a country road one evening when a pig ran in front of the car. The driver tried to avoid it, but he could not. The pig was killed. The President told his driver to go up to the farmhouse and explain to the owners what happened.About an hour later, the driver staggers back to the car with his clothes in total disarray. He was holding a bottle of stout in one hand, a cigar in the other hand, smiling happily."What happened?" asked the President."Well," the driver replied, "the Farmer gave me the beer, his wife gave me the cigar and their beautiful daughter made mad passionate love to me.""My God, what did you tell them?" asked the president.The driver replied, "I'm the president's driver and I just killed the pig."