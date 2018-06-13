TEACHER: Akpos!
AKPOS: Yes ma!
TEACHER: What do you want to become when you grow up?
AKPOS: I want to be a Drug -Trafficker; I'll smuggle drugs from Dubai into China, I'll kill anyone that comes my way, I'll build mighty edifices in Malaysia, Indonesia and Paris. I'll get married early and buy a private Jet for my wife. If she requests for 1 million naira, I'll give her 10 million naira.
TEACHER: Will you shut up! Stupid boy! Sit down my friend, you don't know anything. Theresa, stand up and tell the class what you want to be when you grow up.
THERESA: I'll like to be Akpos' wife.