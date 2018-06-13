TEACHER: Akpos!AKPOS: Yes ma!TEACHER: What do you want to become when you grow up?AKPOS: I want to be a Drug -Trafficker; I'll smuggle drugs from Dubai into China, I'll kill anyone that comes my way, I'll build mighty edifices in Malaysia, Indonesia and Paris. I'll get married early and buy a private Jet for my wife. If she requests for 1 million naira, I'll give her 10 million naira.TEACHER: Will you shut up! Stupid boy! Sit down my friend, you don't know anything. Theresa, stand up and tell the class what you want to be when you grow up.THERESA: I'll like to be Akpos' wife.