Job Title: Brand ManagerCompany: Orange GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingOrange group operates from Lagos, Nigeria and for such a fast-paced, entrepreneurial business; some are surprised to learn our company’s history spans over 25 years of innovation for consumers in West Africa. With a wholly- Nigerian heritage, Orange Group’s drive for financial performance and excellent product delivery today can be seen in its deep roots.Requirements: – Orange Groups is presently recruiting for Brand Managers in its Marketing Team.. – Interested and qualified candidates should have an MBA in Brand Management, – Minimum of 3 years working experience, – Ability to write market research & briefs, – Evaluate brand positions & improve sales.