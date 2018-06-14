Pages: [1]   Go Down

Brand Manager Job at Orange Group
Job Title: Brand Manager

Company: Orange Group

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND   MBA/MSc/MA    

Experience: 3 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales/Marketing

Orange group operates from Lagos, Nigeria and for such a fast-paced, entrepreneurial business; some are surprised to learn our company’s history spans over 25 years of innovation for consumers in West Africa. With a wholly- Nigerian heritage, Orange Group’s drive for financial performance and excellent product delivery today can be seen in its deep roots.

Requirements: – Orange Groups is presently recruiting for Brand Managers in its Marketing Team.

. – Interested and qualified candidates should have an MBA in Brand Management, – Minimum of 3 years working experience, – Ability to write market research & briefs, – Evaluate brand positions & improve sales.

