A little nine-year-old girl was in church with her mother when she started feeling ill."Mommy," she said, "Can we leave now?""No." her mother replied."Well, I think I have to throw up!""Then go out the front door and around to the back of the church and throw up behind a bush."In about two minutes, the little girl returned to her seat."Did you throw up?" her mother asked."Yes." the little girl replied."Well, how could you have gone all the way to the back of the church and return so quickly?""I didn't have to go out of the church, Mommy," the little girl replied, "They have a box next to the front door that says, 'for the sick'."