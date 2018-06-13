One day while Timmy's dad was just getting out of the shower, Timmy looked down and said, "Dad what's that hanging between your legs?""Oh Timmy, that's my nerve and yours will be this big one of these days," replies Timmy's dad.The next day while in school, Timmy really had to pee so he raised his hand and said, "Aunty, I really need to go to the bathroom.""No, not yet, there's someone in the bathroom already," says his teacher.Not able to hold it in, Timmy walks to the dustbin and starts to urinate. Surprised to see her student peeing in the dustbin in front of the whole class the teacher says, "Timmy, you have some nerve!"Timmy says, "That's nothing. You should see my father's own."