Johnny's Mum joined Facebook recently, she complained to Johnny, "This Facebook registration is eating off my money o!""Mummy, I don't understand, how?" Johnny asked.She sighed and said, "Since when I told your younger sister Jessica to register me on Facebook, it's money upon money I'm spending."Johnny was confused and didn't understand what his mum was talking about. But after a while, he got a clue and then asked, "Oh, okay, mummy... it's Megabyte that is eating off your money!"She raised eye brows and said, "Ah Johnny, which one is Megabyte? I hope I'm not going to go pay for that one too because I've paid 10,000 Naira for chatting permit, 12,000 Naira for friend request fee, 4,000 Naira for posting fee, 8,000 Naira for profile picture permit and this evening again, your sister told me that facebook said I should bring 6,000 Naira for international facebook passport, I'm tired Johnny! Is this how you people spend money on that thing?"