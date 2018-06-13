Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funniest Joke: Drunk Charges  (Read 184 times)

yetadem

Funniest Joke: Drunk Charges
« on: Mar 04, 2016, 11:27 PM »
A drunk was charged to court for getting drunk in public...

THE JUDGE: You have been brought here for drinking

THE DRUNK: (happy) Great! Let get started!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 