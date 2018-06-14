Job Title: Training CoordinatorCompany: The Institute of Credit Administration (ICA)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingThe Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) is Nigeria’s only nationally recognized professional credit management body, solely dedicated to the provision of micro and macro credit management education, award of specialist qualifications, development of skills and capacity building of people involved in everyday management of trade, financial, consumer and business credits not only in Nigeria, but throughout Africa and the rest of the world.Job Description: – We are looking for a dynamic young individual who will ensure the smooth and effective functioning of training events and special projects. You will manage, coordinate and conduct the Institute’s monthly training programs.Job Role Summary: – Timely marketing of the Institute’s monthly training courses to individuals and organizations. – Conduct organization wide needs assessment and identify skills or knowledge gaps that need to be addressed. – Partner with internal stakeholders and liaise with matter experts regarding instructional design. – Maintain updated curriculum database and training records. – Manage and maintain in-house training facilities and equipment. – Applicant’s age must be in the range of 25 – 35, with previous similar experience.