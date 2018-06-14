Job Title: Business Growth ExecutiveCompany: The MacTay GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 – 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingThe MacTay Group is a leading consulting company with its sole aim to nurture and improve growth in people and establishments by offering strategic and operations consulting services.Our 30 year success story has been one filled with excitement and fulfilment for our clients, overcoming difficult challenges, cutting across Private, Public and social sectors while staying true to our beliefs that limitations are only a figment of the imagination, with our committed and innovative team, we have proved this time and again.Our focus has always been to maximize output, performance and excellence, and this can be attested to by the numerous brands we have worked with in West Africa.Our major driving force is our deep seated passion to improve performance using the best possible initiative ideas, supporting our clients to improve and modify, exceeding expectations and in the end creating ultimate satisfaction. We are constantly on the edge of transforming, as we believe that nothing is impossible.The MacTay Group is looking to recruit business development executives. The role involves working as part of a young, dynamic and highly talented team. This role requires co-creating and implementation of strategies as well as designing and delivering compelling presentations. Applicants must have a flair for business development, networking and strategy.Responsibilities:• The primary focus and objective will be to develop new buying centers in target accounts• Develop leads into opportunities and convert into new accounts• Leverage on knowledge of industry trends and client challenges to develop and deliver compelling value propositions• Assist in the assessment, design, and development of technical requirements and solutions• Support the development of project proposals; employ data gathering techniques and analysis in order to present proposed solutions to clients• Manage client expectations throughout the sales cycle and closing process• Develop and manage a pipeline of qualified opportunities• Attend networking events and conferences both locally and internationallyThe Candidate:• Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in selling complex business solutions in a consulting environment• Comprehensive understanding of targeted industry business environments, issues and current trends• Qualified applicants must demonstrate a consistent ability to exceed sales targets• This is a “hunter” role and qualified candidates must provide examples of their ability to generate organic revenue growth via prospecting tools and techniques• Experience in building and maintaining relationships with senior executives within middle market companies• Excellent oral and written communication skills and outstanding presentation skills• Demonstrated commitment to stay abreast of industry trends across multiple business sectors• Ability to work in a fast-paced, competitive sales culture• Ability to travel extensively as required• High level of personal and professional integrity• Excellent attention to detail• Excellent time management skillsPassion for : – Key Accounts Management – Networking – Relationship Management – Pitching for New Business – Other additional skills:Problem Solving: Analytical thought needed to resolve issues in a variety of complex situations, without supervision.Nature of Impact: Routinely impacts quality, timeliness of results and revenues.Interpersonal Skills: Developed communication skills to exchange complex information.Negotiation Skills: Negotiates aggressively internally and externally at high levels or with persons of influence frequently.Presentation Skills: Ability to design and deliver compelling business presentations.Min. Education: Undergraduate degree required:. – Human Resource Management with some outsourcing experience and track record with selling services (would be a bonus)Benefits: – Lots of Travel.